WATCH: Man on scooter plunges into huge sinkhole
22 August 2017 - 11:18
If you need another reason not to text and drive, then learn from this poor motorist who chose the wrong time to check his phone.
CCTV footage captured the moment the street collapsed in China last week. If this wasn't dramatic enough, a short time later a motorcyclist is seen plunging into the sinkhole.
According to state media, he was busy checking his phone at the time. Luckily he escaped with no serious injuries.
