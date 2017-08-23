Angola heads to polls as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

Angolans vote Wednesday in an election marking the end of President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos's 38-year reign, with his MPLA party set to retain power despite the economic crisis.

The MPLA, which has ruled since Angola's independence from Portugal in 1975, is expected to defeat opposition parties that are stifled by Dos Santos's authoritarian regime.

Dos Santos's unexpected retirement -- reportedly prompted by ill health -- has triggered the biggest political transition in decades for Angola, a leading oil exporter in Africa.

His chosen successor however is Defence Minister Joao Lourenco, a loyalist expected to avoid immediate change in a government often criticised for corruption and its failure to tackle dire poverty.

"My mission will be to revive the economy," Lourenco told reporters in Luanda on the eve of the vote.

"If I succeed, I would like to be recognised in history as the man of Angola's economic miracle."