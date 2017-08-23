Trump lashes out at media in Arizona rally

Trump voiced optimism over improvements in relations with North Korea following an escalation in aggressive rhetoric on both sides concerning Pyongyang's nuclear program.

"I respect the fact that he is starting to respect us. And maybe -- probably not, but maybe -- something positive can come about," Trump said of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, although the president repeated his opinion that he had not gone far enough in his condemnation of Kim.

The speech came at the end of a trip to Arizona the White House hopes will re-energize core supporters cooling to Trump's crisis-riddled presidency and build momentum for a controversial border wall.

The president began his day in Yuma, touring a US Border Patrol operations base, where he chatted with border agents. He traveled to Phoenix for the raucous campaign-style rally in the evening, introduced to the crowd by Vice President Mike Pence.

His visit to the Republican state aimed to tout the benefits of a border fence, turn up the heat on reluctant allies and demonstrate the president's determination to realize a central campaign pledge.

Trump made the case that a wall along the 2,000 mile (3,200 kilometer) desert-scarred frontier would stem the flow of migrants from the south.

Yuma "was once one of the least secure border areas in America (and) is now one of the most secure areas because of these investments in border security," a senior administration official said ahead of Trump's trip.

'Oppose Nazis'

Trump had insisted that Mexico will pay for the wall -- estimated to cost about $22 billion.

Having failed in that bid, he has turned to equally reticent Republicans in Congress to get US funding.

With his plan running into political quicksand, Trump needs to generate public pressure on reluctant lawmakers to support him.

In Phoenix, Trump told the rally crowd his message for "obstructionist" Democrats was that he was building the wall "if we have to close down our government."

Thousands of pro and anti-Trump activists had lined up under a blistering sun in Phoenix hours before Trump's arrival, many wearing the stars and stripes, hoping to get into the conference center.

Facing a line of supporters stretching several hundred yards (meters), opponents of the president brandished placards including some that depicted him with a Hitler mustache.

"Things to do today: laundry, put out trash, oppose Nazis," said one sign.