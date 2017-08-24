Early Christians didn't take Gospels as gospel

The earliest Latin interpretation of the Gospels has been brought to light by a British academic - and it suggests that readers should not take the Bible literally.

Lost for 1500 years, the fourth-century commentary by Fortunatianus of Aquileia, an African-born Italian bishop, interprets the Gospels as a series of allegories.

Dr Hugh Houghton, of the University of Birmingham, who has translated the work, said the find added weight to the idea that many early scholars did not see the Bible as a history, but a series of coded messages on key elements of Christianity.

"There's been an assumption that it's a literal record of truth - a lot of the early scholars got very worried about inconsistencies between Matthew and Luke, for example.