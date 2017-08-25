$758.7m bonanza win for lotto player

The second-largest jackpot in US history, $758.7-million, has been won by a single ticket bought in a small town in Massachusetts in a historic individual bonanza, lottery officials said on Thursday.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, drawn from five white balls, and 4 as the so-called Powerball number on a red ball in the multistate lottery.

Powerball said it was "the highest jackpot won on a single ticket and the biggest lottery prize awarded to one single person". The identity of the winning ticket holder was not revealed. The lottery said the ticket was bought from a convenience store in Chicopee, about 160km west of Boston.

The player has one year to claim the prize.

The $758.7-million jackpot is Powerball's highest since the January 2016 world record prize of nearly $1.6-billion.

The drawing also created 40 overnight millionaires with 34 players matching five numbers and six ticket holders matching five numbers, the lottery announced.