World

$758.7m bonanza win for lotto player

25 August 2017 - 05:44 By AFP
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

The second-largest jackpot in US history, $758.7-million, has been won by a single ticket bought in a small town in Massachusetts in a historic individual bonanza, lottery officials said on Thursday.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, drawn from five white balls, and 4 as the so-called Powerball number on a red ball in the multistate lottery.

Powerball said it was "the highest jackpot won on a single ticket and the biggest lottery prize awarded to one single person". The identity of the winning ticket holder was not revealed. The lottery said the ticket was bought from a convenience store in Chicopee, about 160km west of Boston.

The player has one year to claim the prize.

The $758.7-million jackpot is Powerball's highest since the January 2016 world record prize of nearly $1.6-billion.

The drawing also created 40 overnight millionaires with 34 players matching five numbers and six ticket holders matching five numbers, the lottery announced. 

Luck hits twice for jobless man who won R17.5m lotto

Lotto winner scoops R17.5m and recovers from cancer
News
21 days ago

Most read

  1. The bell begins to toll: Guptas’ UK spin doctors ‘in breach’ South Africa
  2. Manyi 'laughed at' during first ANN7 staff meeting South Africa
  3. The curious case of the rat Comrade Joe World
  4. House ablaze after City Power reconnects electricity South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

House in Joburg burns down after City Power connects electricity
[WARNING STRONG LANGUAGE] Mayweather and McGregor trade barbs at final presser
X