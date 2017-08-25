The curious case of the rat Comrade Joe
Joe Dresnok, whose death, aged 74, has been confirmed by his sons, was the last surviving US defector to North Korea, which the US was at war with in the early 1950s.
In August 1962, at the height of the Cold War, Dresnok, a 21-year-old US Army private, bolted across the violently contested demilitarised zone (DMZ) that cuts Korea in two and defected to the communist North.
He found himself in another world. North Korea, the most secretive nation on earth, was inhospitable and still in ruins a decade after the war. Four years later, realising he had made a mistake, Dresnok and three other US defectors tried to seek asylum in the Soviet embassy in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang.
Swiftly handed back to the communist authorities, Dresnok feared he and the others would be shot. Instead, they were converted to the North Korean way of life. Finding himself trapped, he decided his only option was to fit in, to learn to love the country.
"They might be a different race," Dresnok said, "they might be a different colour. But God damn it, I'm gonna sit down and I'm gonna learn their way of life." He learnt the language and customs, and studied their history.
Eventually finding acceptance, he was given parts in North Korean propaganda films, usually appearing as a brutal American.
But despite spending more than half his life living, working, and bringing up a family in North Korea, "Comrade Joe", as the Western media dubbed Dresnok, remained a man of permanently divided loyalties.
James Joseph Dresnok was born in 1941 in Richmond, Virginia. His family was poor and split up when he was nine, and he moved with his father to Pennsylvania. Having lost contact with his mother and younger brother, Joe was placed in a foster home where he endured appalling conditions, dropped out of school, and joined the US Army at 17, in 1958.
After marrying young, Dresnok served two years in West Germany, returning to find his wife had left him for another man. In 1962 he was posted to Korea. Facing a court martial for leaving his base to visit a brothel, Dresnok deserted his post and at noon on August 15 seized a weapon and dashed across a minefield into North Korean territory.
It was a miracle he made it: the most heavily fortified area on the planet bristled with 2.5 million land mines.
Quickly apprehended by enemy troops, he was taken to Pyongyang for interrogation. Eventually he became a national hero and was provided with a modest government stipend and a small flat. He married an Eastern European woman, who bore him two sons. When she died young, Dresnok married the daughter of a Korean woman and an African diplomat, with whom he had another son.
He taught English at a foreign language college in Pyongyang and in retirement filled his days fishing, smoking and drinking heavily.
Of the other three US defectors, two are dead and a third was allowed to follow his Japanese wife back to Japan.
"I don't have intentions of leaving," he told a TV crew who made a film about him in 2008 called Crossing The Line. "Couldn't give a s*** if you put a billion damn dollars of gold on the table."
