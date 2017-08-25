The curious case of the rat Comrade Joe

Swiftly handed back to the communist authorities, Dresnok feared he and the others would be shot. Instead, they were converted to the North Korean way of life. Finding himself trapped, he decided his only option was to fit in, to learn to love the country.

"They might be a different race," Dresnok said, "they might be a different colour. But God damn it, I'm gonna sit down and I'm gonna learn their way of life." He learnt the language and customs, and studied their history.

Eventually finding acceptance, he was given parts in North Korean propaganda films, usually appearing as a brutal American.

But despite spending more than half his life living, working, and bringing up a family in North Korea, "Comrade Joe", as the Western media dubbed Dresnok, remained a man of permanently divided loyalties.

James Joseph Dresnok was born in 1941 in Richmond, Virginia. His family was poor and split up when he was nine, and he moved with his father to Pennsylvania. Having lost contact with his mother and younger brother, Joe was placed in a foster home where he endured appalling conditions, dropped out of school, and joined the US Army at 17, in 1958.