Harvey turns deadly, lashing Texas with torrential rain

Tropical Storm Harvey lashed central Texas with torrential rains on Sunday, raising fears of "catastrophic" flooding after the megastorm - the most powerful to hit the United States since 2005 - left a deadly trail of devastation along the Gulf Coast.

The storm has caused at least two deaths since making landfall late Friday as a Category Four hurricane, pummelled the town of Rockport outside Corpus Christi with sustained winds of 215 kilometres per hour, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

One person was killed when their house caught fire in the Rockport area, local officials said.

And in Houston, a woman drowned when she left her car which had stalled in high water, local media reported citing police.

"Cannot emphasise enough how much flooding there is on roadways you are endangering yourself and our first responders by being out," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo wrote on Twitter.

"Most areas of the city are being impacted by this flood waters, do not think it's safe to be driving anywhere in the city."