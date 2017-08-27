UK warns EU not to 'drag its feet' on Brexit

The European Union should not "drag its feet" in negotiating Brexit, a British government source said on Sunday ahead of a fresh round of UK-EU divorce talks in Brussels this week.

"Both sides must be flexible and willing to compromise when it comes to solving areas where we disagree," the source said.

"As the EU itself has said, the clock is ticking so neither side should drag its feet."

The Brexit ministry in a statement also called for the European Commission to be "more flexible", as British negotiators push for talks on future trade ties alongside the divorce.

"Conversations about our exit and the future deep and special partnership we want with the EU are inextricably linked," the ministry said.

But the EU says there must first be "sufficient progress" on three issues - the status of EU nationals in Britain, the bill for the divorce and the future of Northern Ireland's border with the Irish republic.

An EU official told a press briefing on Friday that there was "a very big gap" between "where we are and where we need to be" and there was a "lack of substance" in the negotiations so far.