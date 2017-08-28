Human chains and jet skis: Texans come to the rescue

Bryan Curtis normally rides his jet ski for fun. On Sunday, he turned it into an emergency rescue vehicle.

Curtis -- who lives in Conroe, a little to the north of Houston -- was one of the many civilians who pitched in to help evacuate those stranded in rapidly rising floodwaters in Texas's biggest city unleashed by monster storm Harvey.

"I'm not even thinking about myself right now to tell you the truth. It's just people need help, I'm here to help, I want to do my part," he told AFP.

With the official emergency services overwhelmed by the scale of the disaster in Houston, the fourth biggest city in the United States, it was sometimes left to an army of volunteers to save the day.