IN PICTURES | Hurricane Harvey: A black cloud over Texas

Tropical Storm Harvey dumped more rain on Houston on Monday, worsening flooding that has paralysed the US's fourth-biggest city, forced thousands to flee surrounding counties and swollen rivers to levels not seen in centuries.

Harvey, the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years, first landed late on Friday and has killed at least two people. It has since stayed around the Gulf of Mexico coast where it is forecast to remain for several more days, drenching parts with a year's worth of rain in the span of a week.