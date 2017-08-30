Japan, South Korea seek stronger UN resolution against North Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed on Wednesday to seek stronger United Nations resolutions against North Korea following Pyongyang's missile launch a day earlier, a Japanese official said.

The U.N. Security Council earlier condemned North Korea's firing of a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday as an "outrageous" threat, calling on Pyongyang to reduce tensions and on all states to implement its sanctions on the regime.

In the Wednesday morning phone call, Moon told Abe he shared Japanese citizen's concerns over North Korea and called the reclusive state's provocations an "outrage", Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters.