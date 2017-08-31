World

Forty people feared trapped in Mumbai building collapse: official

31 August 2017 - 07:21 By AFP
Commuters walk through water-logged roads after rains in Mumbai, India, August 29, 2017.
Commuters walk through water-logged roads after rains in Mumbai, India, August 29, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Rescuers were desperately searching for up to 40 people feared trapped when a building collapsed in India's financial capital of Mumbai Thursday, officials said.

The four-storey residential building gave way around 08:40 am (0310 GMT) in the densely populated area of Bhendi Bazaar after heavy rains in the city that have killed 10 people.

"Forty people are believed to be stuck inside and a 43-member team is conducting rescue operations," an official for India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told AFP.

