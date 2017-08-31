Forty people feared trapped in Mumbai building collapse: official
31 August 2017 - 07:21
Rescuers were desperately searching for up to 40 people feared trapped when a building collapsed in India's financial capital of Mumbai Thursday, officials said.
The four-storey residential building gave way around 08:40 am (0310 GMT) in the densely populated area of Bhendi Bazaar after heavy rains in the city that have killed 10 people.
"Forty people are believed to be stuck inside and a 43-member team is conducting rescue operations," an official for India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told AFP.
Mumbai Rialway Station. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/jsLMbYcPF4— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 30, 2017
