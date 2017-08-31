Toll in Texas mounts as Harvey menaces further east

Storm-battered Houston began limping towards recovery Thursday as Harvey's floodwaters started receding there, though the historic storm was still wreaking havoc further east.

While clouds parted at last in America's fourth-largest city, rural areas of Texas were drenched as Harvey headed eastwards, with the city of Port Arthur especially hard hit.

Authorities in Louisiana scrambled to safeguard their state from Harvey, whose onslaught evoked painful memories of Hurricane Katrina's deadly strike 12 years ago -- but New Orleans escaped with minimal rain.

Vice President Mike Pence was to visit Texas Thursday to meet victims of the torrential rains and assess damage.

Though some areas had finally caught a glimpse of blue sky, dangers remained for the US Gulf Coast, not least the threat of explosion at a chemical plant near Houston.

Also in Houston rescuers had recovered bodies of six family members from a van swept away by floods over the weekend.

"Our worst fears have been realized," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told journalists, confirming the bodies of Manuel and Belia Saldivar and four of their great-grandchildren had been discovered.

Officials believe at least 33 people have been killed in the storm. There is little doubt the toll will rise further -- although many of those unaccounted for may simply have no phone or power access.