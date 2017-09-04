Chinese president bullish on Brics's continued influence

The Brics group of emerging economies must promote trade liberalisation and an open world economy, Chinese president Xi Jinping said at a business meeting at the start of a three-day summit in China on Sunday.

The heads of state from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will gather in the city of Xiamen until Tuesday, giving China as host its latest chance to position itself as a bulwark of globalisation in the face of US President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.

Brics leaders will be joined by observer countries Thailand, Mexico, Egypt, Guinea and Tajikistan, and officials will discuss a "Brics Plus" plan to possibly expand the bloc to new members.

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto is expected in China to discuss trade and investment, as Trump threatens to scrap the 23-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement that he has labelled a killer of US jobs.

"We should push for an open world economy, promote trade liberalisation and facilitation, jointly create a new global value chain, and realise a global economic rebalancing," Xi said, adding he expected Brics countries to develop despite claims the bloc's relevance had faded due to slower growth.

"The development of emerging market and developing countries will not touch anyone's cheese, but instead will diligently grow the world economic pie."

Earlier Chinese Vice-Trade Minister Wang Shouwen said the meeting expected to "reach consensus" on opposing trade protectionism.