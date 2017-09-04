World

Russia slams US for 'openly hostile act'

04 September 2017 - 08:01 By AFP
Russia demanded on Sunday that the US rethink its shuttering of Moscow's diplomatic premises, insisting Washington bore sole responsibility for worsening ties after the "hostile act".

"We consider what has happened as an openly hostile act and a gross violation of international law by Washington," the foreign ministry in Moscow said.

"We call on the US authorities to come to their senses and immediately return the Russian diplomatic properties or all blame for the continuing degradation in our relations lies on it."

Russia was forced on Saturday to vacate its consulate in San Francisco and two diplomatic buildings in New York and Washington after the US ordered the move in the latest twist of a lengthy  feud. 

