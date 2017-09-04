World

US, Japan discuss North Korea options including US nuclear capabilities

04 September 2017 - 08:36 By AFP
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
Image: REUTERS

The United States stands ready to use its nuclear capabilities in the event North Korea continues to threaten it or its allies, the White House warned Sunday.

After North Korea's latest provocative test, President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan to discuss North Korea's claimed hydrogen bomb test on September 3, a White House statement said.

"President Trump reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to defending our homeland, territories, and allies using the full range of diplomatic, conventional, and nuclear capabilities at our disposal."

Most read

  1. The Guptas, Bell Pottinger and the fake news propaganda machine South Africa
  2. How the Guptas' propaganda war machine was built South Africa
  3. How the Gupta campaign weaponised social media South Africa
  4. Meet the real-life commanders of the Guptas' fake news army South Africa
  5. Make every day a Sunday with the Sunday Times's new digital day pass News

Latest Videos

South Korea holds drill in response to North's nuclear test
North Korea confirms sixth nuclear test
X