Billionaire Richard Branson and his staff have survived a battering by hurricane Irma by taking shelter in a concrete wine cellar on his private island in the Caribbean.

The hurricane‚ so intense that it registered on equipment used to measure earthquakes‚ tore across the British Virgin Islands late on Wednesday.

Branson’s island‚ Necker‚ was not spared its fury. His son‚ Sam Branson‚ posted an update on Instagram saying: “Glad to say that all humans on Necker are ok although a lot of buildings destroyed. Very concerned for our friends and everyone on the neighbouring islands and people in its path. Please don't take this hurricane lightly if it is heading your way.”

Branson spent millions of pounds transforming the uninhabitable island into a private retreat‚ which has hosted the likes of Barack and Michelle Obama.