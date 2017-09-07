World

Saudi King to visit White House in 2018

07 September 2017 - 08:36 By AFP
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz. File photo.
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz. File photo.
Image: AFP PHOTO / FAYEZ NURELDINE

King Salman of Saudi Arabia will make an official visit to Washington early next year for talks with President Donald Trump, the White House said Wednesday.

The two leaders held a telephone conversation in which they discussed how to advance shared goals such as strengthening security and prosperity in the Middle East, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders agreed that King Salman would visit the White House in early 2018, it added.

The United States is currently seeking to resolve a diplomatic crisis between Qatar and several of its neighbors, led by Saudi Arabia. 

Most read

  1. With no government help, Mumbai flood victims are on their own World
  2. WATCH | Experience the full hell of Hurricane Irma World
  3. Court rebuffs Montana - again - in controversial tender case South Africa
  4. Rape victims struggle against policing flaws South Africa
  5. Richard Branson survives hurricane in island wine cellar World

Latest Videos

Live footage as Hurricane Irma destroys Maho Beach Cam in St Maarten 9/6/2017
Malema graduates from Unisa, again
X