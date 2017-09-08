At least 12 dead as Hurricane Irma ravages Caribbean

Six more deaths

At least two people were killed in Puerto Rico, a senior rescue official said.

More than half of the territory's population of three million was without power, with rivers breaking their banks in the center and north of the island.

Ahead of the storm, Governor Ricardo Rossello activated the National Guard and opened storm shelters sufficient for up to 62,000 people.

Another four people were killed on the US Virgin Islands, with the governor's office saying a number of badly injured people had been airlifted to Puerto Rico.

St Martin, a pristine island resort divided between France and the Netherlands, also suffered the full fury of the storm.

France said four had died and 50 were injured, two of them seriously. Officials also said six out of 10 homes were so badly damaged that they were uninhabitable.

Insurance officials in Paris believe the cost of storm damage on France's Caribbean islands to be well over 200 million euros ($240 million).

On the Dutch side of the island, one person died and several others were wounded, officials said.

Both France and the Netherlands have quickly mobilized to join in search and rescue efforts and provide food and water to their respective citizens.

Britain also said the hurricane had caused "great devastation" in the British Virgin Islands, with foreign minister Boris Johnson saying London had sent teams there to distribute aid.

Two British warships have also been deployed to help as the storm heads for Turks and Caicos, an archipelago of around 30 islands that is a self-governing part of the United Kingdom.