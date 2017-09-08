World

Tsunami warning as magnitude 8 quake rocks Mexico: USGS

08 September 2017 - 09:01 By AFP
People gather on a street after an earthquake hit Mexico City, Mexico late September 7, 2017.
People gather on a street after an earthquake hit Mexico City, Mexico late September 7, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Claudia Daut

A powerful 8.0 magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico late Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, with seismologists warning of a tsunami of more than three meters (10 feet).

The quake hit offshore in the Pacific about 120 kilometers (75 miles) southwest of the town of Tres Picos in far southern Chiapas state, the USGS said.

"Based on all available date ... widespread hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

"Tsunami waves reaching more than three meters above the tide level are possible along the coasts of Mexico," it said, with lower waves in other countries.

The tsunami warning was for the coasts of Mexico, down through Central America into Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama and Honduras, and as far south as Ecuador.

The quake was felt in Mexico City, where people ran out of buildings after hearing earthquake warning sirens go off.

It was not immediately known if there were casualties.

The quake was also felt in much of Guatemala, which borders Chiapas.

The quake struck at a depth of 33 kilometers (21 miles), the USGS said.

Most read

  1. Guptas in last-gasp court bid to stop Bank of Baroda account closures South Africa
  2. Hate law plan in Australia ahead of gay marriage vote World
  3. Court rescinds order that Prasa CFO must pay back R8.2m South Africa
  4. WATCH | Two men in Paarl road rage incident wash each other's feet South Africa
  5. At least 12 dead as Hurricane Irma ravages Caribbean World

Latest Videos

Hurricane Irma wreaks havoc through the Caribbean
Smelly socks, cats and bananas: Lyrics from Lady Zamar's funny song
X