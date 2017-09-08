WATCH | Irma ravages Caribbean, US prepares for devastation

Anticipating that Hurricane Irma will "devastate" part of the United States, U.S. officials were preparing a massive response to the storm, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said on Friday.

With Irma set to hit Florida as early as Saturday night, parts of Florida was expected to lose electricity for days, if not longer, and more than 100,000 people may need shelter, FEMA Administrator Brock Long warned at a news conference.

"Hurricane Irma continues to be a threat that is going to devastate the United States in either Florida or some of the southeastern states," Long said.

Irma was a Category 5 hurricane, the most dangerous measure by the National Hurricane Center, before being downgraded to Category 4 early Friday after pummeling islands in the Caribbean.