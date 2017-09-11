Irma: Sighs of relief after Miami spared the worst

Residents of Miami awoke Monday to fallen trees and branches, broken traffic lights, closed roads and sunken yachts.

Despite that, there was widespread relief that the storm surge triggered by Hurricane Irma, which swamped the city's business district, had not caused the catastrophic damage that had been predicted by meteorologists.

Clean-up teams were out at daybreak to clear the streets of debris, toppled traffic signals and downed trees left behind as the storm moved northwards and the floodwaters receded.

On Sunday, parts of the central business district of Brickell were swamped when the storm surge overwhelmed the sea front and flooded several blocks of high-end hotels, businesses and condo buildings.

The Miami waterfront, as well as the islands that make up the city, are used to flooding because much of the city is low lying and facing rising sea levels.

Some residents refused to follow the evacuation order and were out on the streets Monday, walking dogs and evaluating the damage to their town. Their relief at having weathered the storm was evident.