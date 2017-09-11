World

Japan PM urges stronger defence amid North Korea worries

11 September 2017 - 09:40 By AFP
"No one else will protect you if you don't have the mindset of protecting yourself," said Japan's prime minister Shinzo Abe.
Image: TORU HANAI/REUTERS

Japan's prime minister on Monday called for a boost to the country's defences in the face of North Korean threats, warning that Tokyo needs to be able to protect itself.

The call is a common refrain from nationalist leader Shinzo Abe, who has long advocated a stiffening of Japan's military posture, despite its officially pacifist constitution.

In a speech to senior officers of the Self-Defense Forces -- Japan's name for the military -- Abe said: "No one else will protect you if you don't have the mindset of protecting yourself."

"We have to take all appropriate measures against (incidents such as) North Korea's missile launch over Japan," added the premier, who said he had asked his defence minister to draw up a blueprint for Japan's medium-term defence strategy.

Abe, who moved quickly after the election of Donald Trump to keep the mercurial US president close, said that "strengthening the Japan-US alliance is vital" to ensure regional stability.

"We have to deter North Korea's repeated provocative acts," he said, noting recent joint drills with the United States in the Sea of Japan and defence cooperation with like-minded countries including Australia.

Abe's comments come as the US pushes for the United Nations Security Council to vote on harsher sanctions on North Korea.

Diplomats said that a new draft resolution circulated recently is slightly less tough than the original but includes a "progressive" oil embargo on Pyongyang.

Speaking at the same meeting, Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said he hoped to quickly introduce Aegis Ashore, a land-based version of the maritime Aegis missile-defence system.

READ MORE

North Korea celebrates nuclear test

North Korea held a mass celebration for the scientists involved in carrying out its largest nuclear blast to date, with fireworks and a mass rally in ...
News
4 days ago

Scrapping warhead weight limit will help respond to North Korea threat

South Korea said on Tuesday an agreement with the United States to scrap a weight limit on its warheads would help it respond to North Korea's ...
News
6 days ago

South Korea to temporarily deploy four remaining THAAD launchers - ministry

South Korea said on Monday it will temporarily deploy four remaining launchers for a US THAAD missile defence system after the completion of an ...
News
7 days ago

US, Japan discuss North Korea options including US nuclear capabilities

The United States stands ready to use its nuclear capabilities in the event Nortk Korea continues to threaten it or its allies, the White House ...
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. US revises draft UN sanctions proposal on North Korea World
  2. Hope for forgotten Atlantis South Africa
  3. Few mobile homes in Florida are storm-ready, despite code World
  4. Assad may win war but will preside over a ruined Syria World
  5. Only known person cured of HIV hoping a cure will be found for others South Africa

Latest Videos

Hurricane Irma wreaks havoc through the Caribbean
Explainer: Bank of Baroda vs The Gupta’s
X