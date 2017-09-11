Norway votes in 'election thriller'

Norwegians voted on Monday in an election nail-biter in "the world's happiest country" with the outgoing rightwing coalition facing a strong challenge from the centre-left opposition.

Opinion polls in the oil-rich Nordic state have predicted an extraordinarily close race between Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg's team and the opposition led by Labour's Jonas Gahr Store.

Several small parties could end up as kingmakers.

"I'm ready for four more years," the popular and experienced 56-year-old Solberg said as she voted Monday in a school in her hometown of Bergen on the west coast.

"Let's see if the Norwegian people are ready for four more years with me."

Everything is "set for the biggest election thriller in many decades," a political commentator for TV2 television said after a final opinion poll published Saturday credited the right with the narrowest possible majority, albeit within the margin of error.

In power since 2013, the coalition government, comprising Solberg's Conservatives and the mildly populist anti-immigration Progress Party, has campaigned on a vow of continuity.

The government has successfully steered the wealthy country of 5.3 million -- Western Europe's biggest oil producer -- through two crises: the oil industry's slump after the drop in crude prices since 2014, and the migrant crisis in 2015.

Over the past four years, the right has focused on kickstarting the economy and preparing the country for the post-oil era by reducing taxes.

The opposition and many economists have however criticised the government for dipping too generously into the country's massive sovereign wealth fund, worth almost $1 trillion.