Japanese firm to offer 'drive-thru' funeral service

"Older people may hesitate to attend a funeral because they have to ask for help to get out of the car," Ogiwara told AFP.

"But we want as many people as possible to be able to come to say farewell to their friends or neighbours," he said.

It usually takes at least 15 minutes for someone in a wheelchair to offer incense at the altar during a traditional Japanese funeral ceremony.

Ogiwara said the time is cut down to just a few minutes by the service, which the Kankon Sosai Aichi Group in the central Nagano prefecture expects to offer from December.

'Rent-a-monk'

With a high average life expectancy, Japan is on the verge of becoming the first "ultra-aged" country in the world, meaning that 28 percent of people are aged 65 or above.

The latest government report shows that 27.3 percent of a population of 127 million -- one in four people -- are aged 65 or older and the figure is expected to jump to 37.7 percent in 2050.

Drive-through funerals are the latest in a series of Japanese innovations attempting to win a slice of the competitive 1.76-trillion-yen ($16-billion) funeral business.

One trend that has sparked controversy is a so-called "rent-a-monk" system, where at the click of a mouse, a mourning family can order a monk delivered to perform the funeral rites.