The United Nations Security Council will discuss the Myanmar issue on Wednesday after receiving an official letter from the secretary general of the organisation‚ Antonio Guterres.

Addressing a media conference at the United Nations ahead of next week's General Assembly‚ Guterres said it was the first time since 1989 that a secretary general of the organisation had written an official letter to the Security Council requesting their action.

Over 300‚000 mainly Rohingya Muslims have fled the country into Bangladesh since August 25.

Guterres said the humanitarian situation was "catastrophic" and asked whether he viewed the crisis as ethnic cleansing said "one third of the Rohingya have had to flee their country- can you find a better way to describe it?"