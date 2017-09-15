World

Flames raced along train at west London station: eyewitness

15 September 2017 - 10:53 By Reuters
Emergency services attend the scene following a blast on an underground train at Parsons Green tube station in West London, Britain September 15, 2017, in this image taken from social media.
Emergency services attend the scene following a blast on an underground train at Parsons Green tube station in West London, Britain September 15, 2017, in this image taken from social media.
Image: TWITTER / @ASolopovas/via REUTERS

Flames engulfed one carriage and raced along a train on a west London route to Parsons Green, forcing passengers to trample others as they rushed for an exit, an eyewitness told Reuters.

The man said people were trampled on when they fled the train after hearing a whoosh and seeing flames race towards them. He said he did not hear a bang after police rushed to an incident at the station at Parsons Green.

"I just heard a kind of whoosh. I looked up and saw the whole carriage engulfed in flames making its way towards me," he told Reuters, adding that the train was packed with people.

Most read

  1. Karabo Mokoena’s murder trial to start in 2018 South Africa
  2. Astronomers bid farewell to $3.9 billion Saturn spacecraft Cassini Sci-Tech
  3. Flames raced along train at west London station: eyewitness World
  4. Johannesburg dealt a blow as it battles billing crisis South Africa
  5. EuroMillions jackpot now available to South Africans online South Africa

Latest Videos

Hugh Masekela talks about directing ‘Gone Native’ musical
North Korea fires another missile after threats on Japan
X