World

Nadel calls for UN intervention in Myanmar

15 September 2017 - 19:11 By Ernest Mabuza
The Muslim Judicial Council of SA and other faith-based organisations march to parliament to demand that pressure be put on Myanmar to end violence against Rohingya Muslims fleeing to Bangladesh.
The Muslim Judicial Council of SA and other faith-based organisations march to parliament to demand that pressure be put on Myanmar to end violence against Rohingya Muslims fleeing to Bangladesh.
Image: Esa Alexander

The National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel) joined a long list of organisations calling for direct United Nations intervention in Myanmar.

More than 300,000 mainly Rohingya Muslims have fled the country into Bangladesh since August 25.

“This human tragedy is occurring under the direct watch of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate‚ Aung Sun Suu Kyi‚ who is the head of government in Myanmar.

March to Parliament over Rohingya killings

Protesters want the South African government to put pressure on Myanmar
News
1 day ago

“This government has to take responsibility for the actions of the military and paramilitary forces‚ who are waging a war of genocide against the Rohingya population who are of the Muslim faith‚” Nadel said in the statement.

It said what was not mentioned was that the conflict in Rakhine Province was rooted in the fact that the Rohingya population had been denied citizenship and human rights in Myanmar.

It said the Rohingya had been engaged in the struggle for protection‚ justice and rights against the oppression of the government.

“Nadel adds its voice to that of our Nobel Peace Prize laureate‚ Archbishop Tutu‚ in calling on Ms Suu Kyi ‚ as head of government of Myanmar‚ to bring a halt to these atrocities and honour the principles of the award that she received and purportedly stands for.”

READ MORE:

UN Security Council to discuss Myanmar issue

The United Nations Security Council will discuss the Myanmar issue on Wednesday after receiving an official letter from the secretary general of the ...
News
1 day ago

Gandhi's granddaughter calls for Myanmar leader to act on genocide

Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter‚ Ela‚ has added her voice to calls for peace in of Myanmar.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Nadel calls for UN intervention in Myanmar World
  2. IN PICTURES | Robben Island tourists rescued after storm-tossed Table Bay South Africa
  3. Five things Sassa is doing to take social grant payments away from CPS South Africa
  4. WATCH | Mbalula sets sights on private security companies for crimes South Africa
  5. EuroMillions jackpot now available to South Africans online South Africa

Latest Videos

Mbalula visits notorious Glebelands hostel in KwaZulu-Natal
Eyewitness footage show burning bucket on London underground train
X