“This government has to take responsibility for the actions of the military and paramilitary forces‚ who are waging a war of genocide against the Rohingya population who are of the Muslim faith‚” Nadel said in the statement.

It said what was not mentioned was that the conflict in Rakhine Province was rooted in the fact that the Rohingya population had been denied citizenship and human rights in Myanmar.

It said the Rohingya had been engaged in the struggle for protection‚ justice and rights against the oppression of the government.

“Nadel adds its voice to that of our Nobel Peace Prize laureate‚ Archbishop Tutu‚ in calling on Ms Suu Kyi ‚ as head of government of Myanmar‚ to bring a halt to these atrocities and honour the principles of the award that she received and purportedly stands for.”