Trump blasts 'loser terrorists' behind London train attack

President Donald Trump on Friday blasted the "loser terrorists" behind the train attack in London that injured at least 18 people.

"Another attack in London by a loser terrorist," the US president tweeted.

"These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!"

He then added: "Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner," without giving details of what that meant.

"The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!" he added, also giving no details.

An explosion on a London Underground train on Friday was caused by an "improvised explosive device," British police said.