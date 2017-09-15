US military official 'assuming' North Korea nuclear test an H-bomb

"I saw the event, I saw the indications that came from that event," General John Hyten said. "I saw the size, I saw the reports and therefore, to me, I am assuming it was a hydrogen bomb."

Experts had said the blast had the hallmarks of a two-stage hydrogen bomb, which work on fusion, with a nuclear blast taking place first to create the intense temperatures required.

"The size of the weapon shows that there clearly was a secondary explosion," Hyten told reporters visiting the command with US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, according to the outlet Defense News.

"To me that is the definition."

"You still haven't seen everything put together," he was quoted as saying. "But it's just a matter of when, not if."