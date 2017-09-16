World

18-year-old arrested in London train attack probe

16 September 2017 - 13:27 By afp.com
British Emergency services were called to reports of a fire on a train at Parsons Green station in West London on Friday morning.
British police said they arrested an 18-year-old man on Saturday at a Channel port in their investigation into the bombing of a London Underground train.

"The 18-year-old man was arrested by Kent Police in the port area of Dover this morning, Saturday, 16 September, under section 41 of the Terrorism Act," police said in a statement that described the arrest as "significant".

"Although we are pleased with the progress made, this investigation continues and the threat level remains at critical," police said.

The man is in custody at a local police station and will be be transferred to a south London police station in "due course".

Thirty people were treated in hospital after a bomb detonated in a packed London Underground train on Friday morning, in what was Britain's fifth terror attack in six months.

WATCH | What we know so far: Several hurt in "terrorist" incident on London underground train

The toll was revised upwards by one early Saturday.

"This arrest will lead to more activity from our officers," police said.

"For strong investigative reasons we will not give any more details on the man we arrested at this stage.

"This investigation continues and the threat level remains at critical," the statement added.

The Islamic State group said an IS "detachment" had been behind the bombing.

Trump blasts 'loser terrorists' behind London train attack

President Donald Trump on Friday blasted the "loser terrorists" behind the train attack in London that injured at least 18 people.
1 day ago

Prime Minister Theresa May announced late Friday that the threat level had been raised to "critical - meaning another attack could be imminent - and said troops would take over guarding key sites to free police officers for deployment elsewhere.

Four previous attacks in London and Manchester this year claimed the lives of 35 people.

Three of those attacks involved a vehicle ploughing into pedestrians. The other was a bombing in May at a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande in Manchester which killed 22 people, including several children.

