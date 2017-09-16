18-year-old arrested in London train attack probe

British police said they arrested an 18-year-old man on Saturday at a Channel port in their investigation into the bombing of a London Underground train.

"The 18-year-old man was arrested by Kent Police in the port area of Dover this morning, Saturday, 16 September, under section 41 of the Terrorism Act," police said in a statement that described the arrest as "significant".

"Although we are pleased with the progress made, this investigation continues and the threat level remains at critical," police said.

The man is in custody at a local police station and will be be transferred to a south London police station in "due course".

Thirty people were treated in hospital after a bomb detonated in a packed London Underground train on Friday morning, in what was Britain's fifth terror attack in six months.

WATCH | What we know so far: Several hurt in "terrorist" incident on London underground train