Manhunt for London bomber as threat level raised

British police raced Saturday to track down whoever planted a bomb on a packed London Underground train, as authorities raised the national threat level to maximum, meaning another attack may be imminent.

Friday morning's blast, which left 29 people injured, was Britain's fifth terror attack in six months and was claimed by the Islamic State group.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced late Friday that the threat level had been raised to "critical", and said troops would take over guarding key sites to free police officers for deployment elsewhere.

The explosion at Parsons Green station in south-west London sparked a "wall of fire" that left passengers with burns and caused a stampede of panicking people in which some were trampled.

No-one has yet been arrested over the bombing, but anti-terrorism police chief Mark Rowley said the investigation was making "really good progress".