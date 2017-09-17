British police arrest second man over London train bombing

Police said on Sunday they were searching a residential property in Stanwell, Surrey, close to the perimeter of London's Heathrow Airport, in connection with the Hounslow arrest.

The search of the property in Sunbury, also in the county of Surrey next to the capital, was continuing but there were no safety risks to local residents, they said.

Local media reported that the Sunbury home belongs to a couple who have fostered hundreds of children, including refugees. The BBC said the couple, 88-year-old Ronald Jones and Penelope Jones, 71, had been honoured by Queen Elizabeth for their work with children.

ISLAMIC STATE CLAIM

Islamic State claimed responsibility, as it has for other attacks in Britain this year, including two in London and one at a concert by American singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in May.

Interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday the second arrest indicated it was not a "lone-wolf" attack, but there was no evidence Islamic State was involved.

"It is inevitable that so-called Islamic State, or Daesh, will reach in and try to claim responsibility. We have no evidence to suggest that yet," she told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

"But as this unfolds, and as the police do their investigations, we will make sure that we find out exactly how he was radicalised, if we can."