World

Caribbean braces again as Maria could become hurricane

17 September 2017 - 16:06 By Reuters
This satellite image obtained from the NASA/NOAA GOES Project shows Tropical Storm Maria(R) on September 7, 2011. Maria, the 13th named system of the 2011 season, churned in the Atlantic Wednesday, US forecasters said, as a separate system in the Gulf showed signs of strengthening in the coming days.
This satellite image obtained from the NASA/NOAA GOES Project shows Tropical Storm Maria(R) on September 7, 2011. Maria, the 13th named system of the 2011 season, churned in the Atlantic Wednesday, US forecasters said, as a separate system in the Gulf showed signs of strengthening in the coming days.
Image: NASA/NOAA GOES Project / AFP

Tropical Storm Maria was expected to reach hurricane status later on Sunday, and hurricane watches were in effect for several Caribbean islands, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Some of the islands were devastated by Hurricane Irma earlier this month.

Maria was about 410 miles (655 km) east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles islands with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour at 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT), the NHC said.

"Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours," the forecaster said.

Hurricane conditions are possible by Monday night or Tuesday in Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Guadeloupe, Dominica, Saba, St. Eustatius, Sint Maarten, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy and Anguilla, according to the NHC.

Tropical storm conditions were possible on Monday in those areas as well as St. Lucia, Martinique, Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

READ MORE

Irma: Sighs of relief after Miami spared the worst

Residents of Miami awoke Monday to fallen trees and branches, broken traffic lights, closed roads and sunken yachts.
News
5 days ago

Hurricane Irma makes Capetonian eat his words

As a South African‚ Greg Badenhorst is accustomed to reports about violence but he had never experienced anything like the wrath of Mother Nature.
News
6 days ago

Few mobile homes in Florida are storm-ready, despite code

Only a fraction of mobile homes in Florida were strapped down with the kind of hardened braces meant to withstand fierce storms before Hurricane Irma ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Caribbean braces again as Maria could become hurricane World
  2. British police arrest second man over London train bombing World
  3. Emergency teams commended for rescue of crew, passengers from ferry South Africa
  4. Task team formed to address Uber-meter taxi conflict: Makhura South Africa
  5. EuroMillions jackpot now available to South Africans online South Africa

Latest Videos

Boom! Watch the old Times Media building implode
Jumping Back Slash feat. Nonku Phiri - The Sirens Call
X