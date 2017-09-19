Category-5 Maria makes landfall in 'potentially catastrophic' hurricane

Hurricane Maria strengthened into a "potentially catastrophic" Category Five storm as it barrelled into eastern Caribbean islands still reeling from Irma, forcing residents to evacuate in powerful winds and lashing rain.

The maximum-strength storm made landfall on the Caribbean island of Dominica around 0115 GMT Tuesday with top winds swirling at 160 miles (257 kilometres) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

"Dangerous" storm surges, destructive waves, flash floods and mudslides threatened the Leeward Islands -- the island group that includes Martinique, Puerto Rico and the US and British Virgin islands -- the NHC said.

The center earlier warned that "preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion" as the eye of the storm approached Dominica.

Guadeloupe -- the bridgehead for aid for Irma-hit French territories -- ordered all residents to take shelter in a maximum-level "violet alert" effective from 8:00 pm as powerful rains drenched the French Caribbean island.

St Kitts, Nevis, the British island of Montserrat, Culebra and Vieques were also on alert.

On Martinique, which is also part of France, energy supplier EDF said power had been cut off from 16,000 homes, although a hurricane warning on the island was later downgraded to a tropical storm.