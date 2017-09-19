Dominica has lost 'all what money can buy' in Hurricane Maria: PM

The residents of Dominica have "lost all what money can buy and replace" after Hurricane Maria pounded the tiny Caribbean island, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said early Tuesday.

Maria, a monster Category Five storm with winds of 160 miles (257 kilometers) per hour, made landfall on Dominica around 0115 GMT Tuesday.

The hurricane was traveling on a path along eastern Caribbean islands still reeling from Irma.

"Initial reports are of widespread devastation. So far we have lost all what money can buy and replace," Skerrit said in a Facebook post, calling the damage "devastating... indeed, mind boggling."