Israel intercepts drone over Golan Heights

19 September 2017 - 14:38 By AFP
Golan Heights. File photo
Israel's military intercepted a drone over the Golan Heights on Tuesday, the army said, with local media reporting it used a Patriot missile to shoot it down.

"A short while ago, the (Israeli military) intercepted a UAV that attempted to infiltrate Israeli airspace in the Golan Heights," an army statement said, without providing further details.

Israeli media reported that it had fired a Patriot missile. No casualties or damage were reported.

It was unclear whether the drone had come from neighbouring Syria, from where spillover fire frequently hits the Israeli-occupied part of the Golan Heights.

Israel seized 1,200 square kilometres (460 square miles) of the Golan Heights from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed it in a move never recognised by the international community.

