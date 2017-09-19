World

Trump threatens at the UN to ‘totally destroy’ North Korea

19 September 2017 - 17:30 By Bianca Capazorio In New York
U.S. President Donald Trump. File photo.
U.S. President Donald Trump. File photo.
Image: Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump has threatened to "totally destroy North Korea" in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

In a speech that emphasised Trump's America First policies‚ he focused strongly on issues in North Korea‚ calling its leader‚ Kim Jong-Un‚ a "rocket man on a suicide mission for himself".

Trump said that North Korea's "depraved" regime‚ threatened the whole world and told the General Assembly that the US would‚ "if forced to defend ourselves or our allies‚ totally destroy North Korea".

Trump also used the opportunity to slam Iran‚ calling on the world to stand with the US to demand that the country end its "pursuit of death and destruction".

He said the Iran nuclear framework‚ a pact signed by several nations in 2015‚ was "one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the US has ever entered into”.

“That deal is an embarrassment‚" he said.

Other "rogue nations" which came in for criticism were Venezuela and Cuba‚ with Trump vowing not to lift sanctions against the latter until such time as they improve human rights.

Trump did however not miss the opportunity to sing his own country's praises‚ opening his speech by telling delegates that the US had done "very well since the election last November"‚ with the stock market reaching an all-time high‚ unemployment at record lows and the US military the strongest it has ever been.

He flexed this military muscle later in his speech‚ declaring that the only thing Iran's leadership feared more than "the vast military powers of the USA"‚ was its own people.

He however told the leaders present: "In America‚ we do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone‚ but rather let it shine as an example for everyone to watch."

READ MORE

Trump's maiden UN speech calls for an end to bureaucracy

United States President Donald Trump has used his first appearance at the United Nations to call for "truly bold reforms" to cut through the ...
News
1 day ago

Japan deploys missile defence to northern island

Japan will Tuesday deploy an additional missile defence system on its northern island of Hokkaido, a defence ministry spokesman told AFP, days after ...
News
11 hours ago

Trump pushes UN reform as world leaders gather for crisis talks

US President Donald Trump makes his debut at the United Nations on Monday, with an address on UN reform as a week of intense diplomacy kicks off, ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. US puts Thulsie twins on terror list South Africa
  2. Clashes at US university after police kill student World
  3. Nigeria compares Myanmar crisis to Bosnia and Rwanda Africa
  4. Ona Dubula returns home South Africa
  5. SA sets its sights on €139m EuroMillions Superdraw rollover South Africa

Latest Videos

It’s here: The ‘uBaba ka Duduzane’ remix
SARS vows to take legal action against KPMG
X