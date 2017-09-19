US President Donald Trump has threatened to "totally destroy North Korea" in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

In a speech that emphasised Trump's America First policies‚ he focused strongly on issues in North Korea‚ calling its leader‚ Kim Jong-Un‚ a "rocket man on a suicide mission for himself".

Trump said that North Korea's "depraved" regime‚ threatened the whole world and told the General Assembly that the US would‚ "if forced to defend ourselves or our allies‚ totally destroy North Korea".

Trump also used the opportunity to slam Iran‚ calling on the world to stand with the US to demand that the country end its "pursuit of death and destruction".

He said the Iran nuclear framework‚ a pact signed by several nations in 2015‚ was "one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the US has ever entered into”.

“That deal is an embarrassment‚" he said.

Other "rogue nations" which came in for criticism were Venezuela and Cuba‚ with Trump vowing not to lift sanctions against the latter until such time as they improve human rights.

Trump did however not miss the opportunity to sing his own country's praises‚ opening his speech by telling delegates that the US had done "very well since the election last November"‚ with the stock market reaching an all-time high‚ unemployment at record lows and the US military the strongest it has ever been.

He flexed this military muscle later in his speech‚ declaring that the only thing Iran's leadership feared more than "the vast military powers of the USA"‚ was its own people.

He however told the leaders present: "In America‚ we do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone‚ but rather let it shine as an example for everyone to watch."