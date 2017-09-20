At least 226 killed by earthquake in Mexico - civil protection agency
Quake hits Mexico, killing 226 on the 32 anniversary that took thousands of lives
At least 226 people were killed by a powerful earthquake that struck central Mexico on Tuesday, the nation's civil protection agency said.
More video from the Mexico City quake pic.twitter.com/71r9lOZFwn— Jason Martinez (@10NewsJason) September 19, 2017
The death toll in Mexico City surged to 117 people, Luis Felipe Puente, the head of the agency, wrote in a post on Twitter. The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a temblor that killed thousands in the capital.
Today's quake in Mexico comes exactly 32 years after a massive earthquake left thousands dead in 1985 https://t.co/FWcisMQc9K— National Geographic (@NatGeo) September 19, 2017
The state of Morelos, just south of Mexico City, was also hard hit with 55 killed, Puente said. At least 12 people were killed in the neighboring state of Mexico, and three deaths were reported in the state of Guerrero on the Pacific coast.
PRAY FOR MEXICO 🇲🇽 big quake today!!! 7.1 pic.twitter.com/XidVFx24dG— Lakers77 (@_Lakers77) September 19, 2017
