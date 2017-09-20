Major Australia terror attack 'inevitable', top cop says

A major attack in Australia is "inevitable", one of the nation's top counter-terrorism police officers said Wednesday, warning that "anything can happen at any time".

Australian authorities say they have prevented 13 terror attacks on home soil in the past few years, including an alleged plot in July to bring down a plane using poisonous gas or a crude bomb disguised as a meat mincer.

Canberra also released a national strategy last month to help venue operators prevent vehicle terror attacks carried out in crowded public places following deadly assaults in Europe.

"I don't like to say it but it will happen. It's inevitable," New South Wales Assistant Commissioner Mark Murdoch, the state's counter-terrorism boss, told Sydney's Daily Telegraph.

"Despite everything that is being done and the good work that law enforcement and intelligence is doing, without wanting to create unnecessary fear within the community, it's going to happen."