'Rocket Man' jibe by Trump goes viral
US President Donald Trump has set the world atwitter after a doomsday warning to North Korea's Kim Jong Un‚ whom he dubbed “Rocket Man” at the United Nations.
Trump rattled world leaders with his maiden speech before the UN General Assembly‚ saying that North Korea's “depraved regime” threatened the world.
“The United States has great strength and patience but if forced to defend itself or its allies‚ we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea‚” he said.
“Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.”
Twitter users have had a field day‚ posting a flurry of memes and barbs featuring Elton John's song‚ Rocket Man.
Chad Kubis posted a video of Kim Jong Un watching a rocket being launched.
Kim Jong Un is the REAL #RocketMan , @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸🚀 pic.twitter.com/L5mr7U5cGc— Chad Kubis (@ChadKubisNC) September 19, 2017
Some users suggested that Trump used “Rocket Man” because he had forgotten the North Korean leader's name.
Trump had already used the phrase before his speech‚ in a tweet at the weekend: “I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!”
I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2017
Frederic Lumiere replied: “You really think taunting a hostile nuclear power on Twitter is a good idea!? Please resign.”
John Reiss asked‚ “If Trump calls Kim Rocket Man‚ does Kim call Trump Annoying Orange?”
If Trump calls Kim Rocket Man, does Kim call Trump Annoying Orange? #RocketMan #AnnoyingOrange #PopCultureReference #Winning #NotLosing— John Reiss (@JohnForHawaii) September 20, 2017
A Twitter account called Don't Do That Donald posted a rhyme: “Don called Kim the Rocket Man‚ Not because of his nuclear plan‚ He simply couldn't tell which one‚ Was Kim Jong-un and El-tun Jon.”
Don called Kim the Rocket Man,— Don't Do That Donald (@DontDoItDonald) September 19, 2017
Not because of his nuclear plan,
He simply couldn't tell which one,
Was Kim Jong-un and El-tun Jon.
@GuillaumeTC posted a picture of Kim Jong Un with the face of Elton John and asked: “Someone called #RocketMan?”
- Someone called #RocketMan ?#CroisonsLes pic.twitter.com/6PIBho7mBV— GuillaumeTC (@GuillaumeTC) September 19, 2017
The Late Show suggested that Kim Jong Un was not happy about Trump’s speech and came up with a parody album reimagining the hits of Elton John. One of the songs is titled‚ Goodbye Yellow-Haired Toad.
Kim Jong Un was not happy about Trump’s ‘Rocket Man.’ Tonight, he is proud to introduce his new parody album. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/3sALHmH783— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 20, 2017
First Ever Limited Edition Collectible Figure#RocketMan #SuicideMission pic.twitter.com/PP9J46XiaI— 💎 Gem 💎 (@GemMar333) September 20, 2017
ROCKET MAN #THEFIVE pic.twitter.com/PEh6E0b2s3— Casey Warpath Janis (@cinders1313) September 20, 2017
Gen Kelly can't believe how well this is going. #UNGA #UnitedNations #RocketMan pic.twitter.com/NxUCkZWw8b— W Smith Ω (@WesSmith123) September 19, 2017
