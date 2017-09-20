US President Donald Trump has set the world atwitter after a doomsday warning to North Korea's Kim Jong Un‚ whom he dubbed “Rocket Man” at the United Nations.

Trump rattled world leaders with his maiden speech before the UN General Assembly‚ saying that North Korea's “depraved regime” threatened the world.

“The United States has great strength and patience but if forced to defend itself or its allies‚ we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea‚” he said.

“Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.”

Twitter users have had a field day‚ posting a flurry of memes and barbs featuring Elton John's song‚ Rocket Man.

Chad Kubis posted a video of Kim Jong Un watching a rocket being launched.