US university police kill student suffering from depression

The police killing of a university student suffering from depression has sparked unrest on campus and opened another chapter in the debate over use of deadly force by American law enforcement.

Scout Schultz, a fourth-year computer engineering student in the US state of Georgia, did not pose an immediate danger to police and instead needed help, but was gunned down nonetheless, according to his family.

Schultz, 21, was a gay rights activist on Georgia Tech's campus, where he headed the university's Pride Alliance.

According to his family, Schultz did well academically, but paid a price for his dedication to his studies and his activism, spending last summer fighting bouts of depression.

On Saturday evening, Schultz left three suicide notes in his room and called the 911 emergency line, reporting a suspicious person on campus and giving his own description, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Schultz described the person as holding a knife and possibly being armed with a gun, GBI said.

Police found Schultz outside a university residence, walking barefoot and apparently very disoriented.

An amateur video of the incident shows police ordering Schultz to drop a knife, to which the student responds: "Shoot me!"