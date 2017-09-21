World

Maria regains major hurricane status -NHC

21 September 2017 - 09:20 By Reuters
Damaged electrical installations are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria en Guayama, Puerto Rico September 20, 2017.
Damaged electrical installations are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria en Guayama, Puerto Rico September 20, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins TPX IMAGES

Maria regained major hurricane strength near the eastern Dominican Republic early on Thursday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale was about 55 miles (90 km) north of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 km/h), the NHC said.

On the forecast track, the core of Maria will continue to move away from Puerto Rico during the next several hours, and then pass offshore of the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic early on Thursday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said. 

