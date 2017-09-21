Mexicans race to save schoolgirl buried by quake; death toll at 237

In all the quake killed 102 people in Mexico City and the remaining 135 from five surrounding states. Another 1,900 people were treated for injuries, the president said.

The quake struck a mere 31 km (32 miles) beneath the surface, sending major shockwaves through the metropolitan area of some 20 million people. Much of the capital is built upon an ancient lake bed that shakes like jelly during a quake.

Initial reports suggest that collapses were limited mostly to buildings that predated the 1985 quake, after which stricter building codes were enacted.

"The central part of Mexico City, in the lake bed, is always going to be a complicated place to build," said Rodrigo Suarez, chief operating officer at Mexico City-based apartment developer Hasta Capital. "These old buildings (may) survive an earthquake or two or three, but since they weren't built to modern code, there's always going to be a risk in major earthquakes."

INTERNATIONAL AID

The national electric company restored service to 95 percent of the 5 million customers who had lost power, Pena Nieto said, and the state oil monopoly Pemex said its installations suffered no significant damage and that all its operations were normal.

Mexico was still recovering from another powerful tremor that killed nearly 100 people in the south of the country less than two weeks ago.

Reinforcements from other countries began to arrive and more were on the way. The United States, Israel, Spain, Japan and several Latin American countries had already responded with technical assistance and rescue teams, the president said.

A Panamanian team of 32 rescue workers dressed in orange jumpsuits and helmets and two dogs arrived at Mexico City's international airport on Wednesday, prepared to go to work immediately searching for survivors.

They came self sufficient with seven days' worth of food, water and supplies and prepared to work around the clock, said Cesar Lange, leader of the Panamanian Civil Protection unit.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) was sending a Disaster Assistance Response Team to help, at the request of the Mexican government, the agency said.

"The United States remains committed to helping our neighbors during this difficult time," the statement said.