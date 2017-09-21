WATCH | Where in Africa is 'Nambia', Mr Trump? Twitter has a field day

US President Donald Trump referred on Wednesday to the non-existent country of 'Nambia', during a lunch with leaders of several African nations amid the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump mistakenly referred to Namibia as 'Nambia' twice: once in the opening of his speech and a second time as he spoke about the country's health system, which he described as "increasingly self-sufficient" (skip to 2:45 in the video above).

Social media users, predictably, were quick to jump on the faux pas.