WATCH | Where in Africa is 'Nambia', Mr Trump? Twitter has a field day
US President Donald Trump referred on Wednesday to the non-existent country of 'Nambia', during a lunch with leaders of several African nations amid the United Nations General Assembly.
Trump mistakenly referred to Namibia as 'Nambia' twice: once in the opening of his speech and a second time as he spoke about the country's health system, which he described as "increasingly self-sufficient" (skip to 2:45 in the video above).
Social media users, predictably, were quick to jump on the faux pas.
Covfefe is the unofficial beverage of Nambia.— Resident of Nambia (@BroderickGreer) September 20, 2017
Footage of the Prince of #Nambia leaving the @UN after meeting with @realDonaldTrump. // @KagroX @dailykos pic.twitter.com/85vXKH5Q2E— ((((JoshuaWarren)))) (@JoshWarrun) September 20, 2017
Me: What is #Nambia?— ElegantGoose (@ElegantGoose) September 20, 2017
Me: Clicks hashtag.
Me: godDAMNit
#Nambia is truly beautiful this time of year. Everyone should visit at least once in their lives. Just take Psilocybin to get there.— BikerBecca (@BikerBecca) September 20, 2017
I just got an email from #Nambia. Apparently my cousin, a prince, died and left me millions of dollars.— Paul Chambers (@feedingtubepaul) September 20, 2017
We sent a team of top notch investigators to Nambia in search of @realDonaldTrump's tax returns. You won't believe what they found. pic.twitter.com/s1C7M1ZXF6— ImpeachTrump (@dumptrump33) September 21, 2017
Nambia was once the world's largest exporter of covfefe. Sadly the entire country was obliterated in the Bowling Green massacre.— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) September 20, 2017
Nambia doesn't exist and already has better health care than we're about to get from Republicans.— Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) September 20, 2017
Trump also mused about the vast continent’s opportunities and challenges, saying he had many friends going there to “get rich”.
“Africa has tremendous business potential,” he said. “I have so many friends going to your countries, trying to get rich. I congratulate you. They’re spending a lot of money.
“For American firms it’s really become a place that they have to go — that they want to go.”
Trump also announced that he was dispatching US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley to Africa “to discuss avenues of conflict and resolution and, most importantly, prevention”.
South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma and Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari were among the leaders at the lunch.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
Please login or register to comment.