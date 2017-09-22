4 dead, 20 missing as migrant boat sinks off Turkey's Black Sea coast
22 September 2017 - 10:23
Four people drowned and up to 20 were missing on Friday after a fishing boat carrying migrants sunk off Turkey's Black Sea coast, reports said.
Thirty-eight migrants were rescued but search and rescue efforts are in progress to find 15-20 people still missing in the incident off the Kefken district of the Kocaeli province east of Istanbul, the Anadolu and Dogan news agencies said.
