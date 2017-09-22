Full text of North Korean leader's message to Trump

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un Friday warned he would make US President Donald Trump "pay dearly" for threatening the destruction of his country at the United Nations.

Here is the full text of his statement as published by the official KCNA news agency:

"The speech made by the US president in his maiden address on the UN arena in the prevailing serious circumstances, in which the situation on the Korean peninsula has been rendered tense as never before and is inching closer to a touch-and-go state, is arousing worldwide concern.

"Shaping the general idea of what he would say, I expected he would make stereotyped, prepared remarks a little different from what he used to utter in his office on the spur of the moment as he had to speak on the world's biggest official diplomatic stage.

"But, far from making remarks of any persuasive power that can be viewed to be helpful to defusing tension, he made unprecedented rude nonsense one has never heard from any of his predecessors.