Full text of North Korean leader's message to Trump

22 September 2017 - 09:12 By AFP
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un makes a statement regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the UN general assembly,
Image: KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un Friday warned he would make US President Donald Trump "pay dearly" for threatening the destruction of his country at the United Nations.

Here is the full text of his statement as published by the official KCNA news agency:

"The speech made by the US president in his maiden address on the UN arena in the prevailing serious circumstances, in which the situation on the Korean peninsula has been rendered tense as never before and is inching closer to a touch-and-go state, is arousing worldwide concern.

"Shaping the general idea of what he would say, I expected he would make stereotyped, prepared remarks a little different from what he used to utter in his office on the spur of the moment as he had to speak on the world's biggest official diplomatic stage.

"But, far from making remarks of any persuasive power that can be viewed to be helpful to defusing tension, he made unprecedented rude nonsense one has never heard from any of his predecessors.

South Korea approves aid to North Korea, North calls Trump 'barking dog'

South Korea approved a plan on Thursday to send $8 million worth of aid to North Korea, as China warned the crisis on the Korean peninsula was ...
News
1 day ago

"A frightened dog barks louder.

"I'd like to advise Trump to exercise prudence in selecting words and to be considerate of whom he speaks to when making a speech in front of the world.

The mentally deranged behaviour of the US president openly expressing on the UN arena the unethical will to 'totally destroy' a sovereign state, beyond the boundary of threats of regime change or overturn of social system, makes even those with normal thinking faculty think about discretion and composure.

"His remarks remind me of such words as 'political layman' and 'political heretic' which were in vogue in reference to Trump during his presidential election campaign.

After taking office Trump has rendered the world restless through threats and blackmail against all countries in the world. He is unfit to hold the prerogative of supreme command of a country, and he is surely a rogue and a gangster fond of playing with fire, rather than a politician.

"His remarks which described the US option through straightforward expression of his will have convinced me, rather than frightening or stopping me, that the path I chose is correct and that it is the one I have to follow to the last.

'Rocket Man' jibe by Trump goes viral

US President Donald Trump has set the world atwitter after a doomsday warning to North Korea's Kim Jong Un‚ whom he dubbed “Rocket Man” at the United ...
News
1 day ago

"Now that Trump has denied the existence of and insulted me and my country in front of the eyes of the world and made the most ferocious declaration of a war in history that he would destroy the DPRK, we will consider with seriousness exercising of a corresponding, highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history.

"Action is the best option in treating the dotard who, hard of hearing, is uttering only what he wants to say.

"As a man representing the DPRK and on behalf of the dignity and honour of my state and people and on my own, I will make the man holding the prerogative of the supreme command in the US pay dearly for his speech calling for totally destroying the DPRK.

"This is not a rhetorical expression loved by Trump.

"I am now thinking hard about what response he could have expected when he allowed such eccentric words to trip off his tongue.

"Whatever Trump might have expected, he will face results beyond his expectation.

"I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire."

South Korea says Trump's warning to North Korea 'firm and specific'

US President Donald Trump's speech to the United Nations, where he warned he would "totally destroy" North Korea if threatened, reinforced the need ...
News
2 days ago

Japan deploys missile defence to northern island

Japan will Tuesday deploy an additional missile defence system on its northern island of Hokkaido, a defence ministry spokesman told AFP, days after ...
News
3 days ago

US bombers, fighter jets in bombing drill over Korean peninsula

NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/DRILL (URGENT):U.S. bombers, fighter jets in bombing drill over Korean peninsula - S.Korea
News
4 days ago

US urges China, Russia to act after North Korea missile launch

The United States Thursday called on China and Russia to take "direct actions" to rein in North Korea after it fired a ballistic missile over Japan ...
News
7 days ago

X