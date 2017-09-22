World

Iran's Rouhani vows to boost missiles despite US criticism

22 September 2017 - 11:19 By AFP
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. File photo
Image: ATTA KENARE / AFP

President Hassan Rouhani vowed on Friday that Iran would continue to develop its ballistic miissile capabilities despite criticism from the United States and also France.

"Whether you like it or not, we are going to strengthen our military capabilities which are necessary for deterrence," Rouhani said in a speech marking the anniversary of the outbreak of Iran's devastating 1980-1988 war with Saddam Hussein's Iraq.

"We will strengthen not only our missiles but also our air, land and sea forces... When it comes to defending our country, we will ask nobody for their permission."

