Eruption fears as 57,000 flee Bali volcano amid tremors

More than 57,000 people have fled a volcano on the tourist island of Bali as rising magma and increased tremors fuel fears of an imminent eruption, officials said Tuesday.

Mount Agung, about 75 kilometres from the Indonesian tourist hub of Kuta, has been rumbling since August, threatening to erupt for the first time since 1963.

"The chance that an eruption will happen is quite big. But it cannot be predicted when it will happen," spokesman for the disaster mitigation agency Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

An increased frequency of tremors from the volcano shows the magma continues to move towards the surface, the spokesman said.

The Indonesian Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation said there has been an increase in volcanic tremors, with a total of 564 recorded Monday.