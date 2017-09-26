In Mexico's earthquake: A collection of accounts, tragedies and miracles

More than 300 people were killed in last week's earthquake that rocked Mexico - and behind the numeric toll are hundreds more poignant stories that survivors will always remember.

Here is a collection of accounts from the hard-hit capital Mexico City:

A sister's love

"We're here, the whole family. We will not move until we have you with us," Karina Ganoa cried out through a megaphone.

The young woman clung to the hope that her brother Erick might still be alive - even after he was buried under the rubble of an office building in the city's Roma district.

"Your wife is fine! Your parents are fine! Your siblings - you know that I love you," she shouted, her desperate message chilling viewers of the channel ForoTV as it was broadcast throughout Mexico.

But tragically, her 35-year-old brother was found dead Thursday, Mexican media reported.

Arms raised, rescuers held a minute of silence in his honour.